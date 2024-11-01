The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $211,697.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,802,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,421,110.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,639 shares of company stock worth $767,550.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 318,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 101,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70,777 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

