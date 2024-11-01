The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.25. 5,456,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,361,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $462.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

