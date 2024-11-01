The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,591 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $188.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.36 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

