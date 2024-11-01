The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHW opened at $359.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $235.84 and a 12-month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

