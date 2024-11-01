The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 60,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

