Tidewater (TDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Tidewater to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Tidewater has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tidewater to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

