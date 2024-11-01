Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 4,769,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 25,034,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Further Reading

