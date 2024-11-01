Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Here’s Why

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.64). Approximately 283,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 155,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

Time Out Group Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.94. The company has a market cap of £173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

