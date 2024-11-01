Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

