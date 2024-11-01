TMX Group Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.9 %

X stock opened at C$43.49 on Friday. TMX Group has a one year low of C$28.52 and a one year high of C$45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.00.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$353.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.