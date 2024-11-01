Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Stories

