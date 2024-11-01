TPG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 6.7% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,926,000 after acquiring an additional 570,901 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 313,912 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,461,000 after buying an additional 285,929 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 714,876 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

