TPG Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF comprises 1.3% of TPG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,874,000.

Shares of SMOT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 75,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

