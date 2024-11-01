TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get TPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPG

TPG Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 1,305,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,240,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after purchasing an additional 151,317 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.