Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3,249.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 162,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $265.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $188.07 and a one year high of $307.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

