Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Craig Hallum

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $138.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99. Transcat has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Transcat’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Transcat by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

