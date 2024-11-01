Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 10% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 19,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Insider Activity

In other Trifecta Gold news, Director Richard Micheal Drechsler acquired 260,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,022.90. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

