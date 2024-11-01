TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.9 %

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TNET opened at $84.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.