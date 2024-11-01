Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trupanion updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $54.78 on Friday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $27,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $27,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

