TSE:HPS FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hammond Power Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Separately, Acumen Capital raised Hammond Power Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Hammond Power Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.