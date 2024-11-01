Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 14.3 %

TWLO stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.