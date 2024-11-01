Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

