Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,598,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,109,305. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

