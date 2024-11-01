Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,111,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,107,385. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,821,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

