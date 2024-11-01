UBS Group Initiates Coverage on StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

StandardAero Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SARO stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. StandardAero has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,946,098.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

