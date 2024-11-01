UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of MCW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 686,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.65 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after buying an additional 315,679 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 763.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,862 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,779,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 337,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 64.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 535,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145,374 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

