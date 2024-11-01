UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.470-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.
UDR Price Performance
Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UDR Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UDR
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.