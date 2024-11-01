UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.470-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

