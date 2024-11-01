United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after buying an additional 172,887 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,054,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $4,346,289.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,963,061.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,928 shares of company stock valued at $63,079,091. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.76, a PEG ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average is $119.49. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

