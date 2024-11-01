United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 308 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IJR stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

