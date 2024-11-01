United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 5,998 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,059.26%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

