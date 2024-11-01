United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 3,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,440,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,812,000 after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,744 shares of company stock worth $35,878,764 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.