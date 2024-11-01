United States Steel Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.
United States Steel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
United States Steel Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:X opened at $38.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $50.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on X. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
