United States Steel Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

United States Steel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

NYSE:X opened at $38.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on X. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

