United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Argus

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

Shares of UTHR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.33. 13,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,708. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.69. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $377.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,412 shares of company stock worth $33,971,508 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

