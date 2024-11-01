Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $2,873,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

