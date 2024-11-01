Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Upbound Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-3.900 EPS.

Upbound Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPBD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,065 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.