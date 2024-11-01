Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.02. 101,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 212,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley upgraded Uranium Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$460.49 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.31.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 20.29%.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Featured Articles

