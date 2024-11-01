Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

UE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. The firm had revenue of $112.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

