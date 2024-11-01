US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,393 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after buying an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average is $225.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

