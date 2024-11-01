US Bancorp DE Sells 19,045 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $51,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $188.23 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.36 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $236,315.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,652,436.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $236,315.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,652,436.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,591 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.