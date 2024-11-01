US Bancorp DE Sells 3,071 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $45,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE MDU opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.00%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

