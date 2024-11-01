US Bancorp DE Sells 9,616 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $286,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.99 and a 52-week high of $296.34. The firm has a market cap of $528.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

