US Bancorp DE Sells 9,929 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $61,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Stephenson & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 183,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 122,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 173,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 223,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.73 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.