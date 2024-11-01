US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:OBIL)

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1607 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 153,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,666. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.
