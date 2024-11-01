US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1352 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance
UFIV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $50.02.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
