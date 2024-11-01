Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 1,093,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,352.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

