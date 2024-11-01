Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 125.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

VMI stock opened at $311.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.46 and a 1 year high of $330.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.80.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

