Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,358 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.