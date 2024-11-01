Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 160.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. 80,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $98.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

