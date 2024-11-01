Values Added Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,321,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $111,222,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,923,000 after buying an additional 2,497,509 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Brookfield by 4,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,542,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,076,000 after buying an additional 1,505,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $53.87. 179,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $56.83.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.