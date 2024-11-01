Values Added Financial LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. TCW Transform 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOTE. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 105,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 100,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VOTE stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 76,852 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

